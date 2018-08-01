A 20-year-old man said he was in a fight at the edge of the French Quarter Tuesday afternoon when a second man stabbed him in the leg.
The incident occurred about 3:05 p.m. near the intersection of Decatur Street and Esplanade Avenue, according to a report made to New Orleans police. The second man, nicknamed Frost and sporting orange hair, allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the other man in the leg.
The stabbing victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment. Frost fled the scene on foot, according to the report.
Below are additional incidents reported to the NOPD since Tuesday morning:
A man robbed a New Orleans East Dollar General store at gunpoint, according to an NOPD report. The incident occurred about 8:51 p.m. at the location in the 6500 block of Dowmman Road, according to police. The man allegedly entered the business and demanded cash. An employee complied and the man fled the scene on foot, police said.
A 24-year-old woman said she was punched and robbed in the Central Business District after a man approached and offered her money for sex. The incident occurred about 4:41 a.m. in the 600 block of Common Street, according to an NOPD report. The woman said she was approached by the man, at which point he offered her money for sex. The woman told police she did not accept the offer, at which point the man grabbed her purse, punched her and fled on foot toward Canal Street.