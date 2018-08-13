The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested 44-year-old Juan Carlos Ramos and on Saturday and booked him for attempted murder, after police said he attacked a man with a machete during an argument.
Police initially responded to an incident last Tuesday, Aug. 7, at around 11:30 p.m. when they found another 44-year-old man lying on a sofa in the 100 block of Augustin Lane in LaPlace. The man had severe cuts to his forearms, left wrist and left side of the face, police said.
The man was severely bleeding, and was in and out of consciousness, according to police, who managed to stop the man’s bleeding on scene.
Police said the man was then transported to a hospital in New Orleans where he is listed in guarded, but stable, condition.
Police identified the suspect as Juan Carlos Ramos, and learned during investigation that he allegedly entered through the front door of the residence he had shared with a woman he had an “on-again, off-again” relationship with before attacking the woman’s friend with the machete.
A warrant was obtained for Ramos’ arrest, and police located him Saturday in St. Bernard Parish, where he was arrested.
He is now being held on a $250,000 bond.