An attack at a Terrytown home early Wednesday morning left a woman and two young children dead, while two children who survived the attack were rushed to a nearby hospital.

The incident was reported around 7 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 900 block of Monterey Court West. Jefferson Sheriff Joe Lopinto called the scene "very gruesome" and "big," but declined to give most details of what is being classified as a triple homicide during a news conference early Wednesday evening as the investigation continues.

The most prominent piece of information Lopinto divulged was the arrest of a yet-to-be-named suspect, but some family members who spoke with media filled in details about the victims.

Here's what we know -- and don't know -- so far:

Who are the victims?

Lopinto said the victims in the incident included an adult woman and four children between the ages of 8-14 believed to be related to the woman, but declined to fully identify them until completion of autopsies.

Some family members, however, spoke to media and disclosed more information, including 53-year-old Emmitt Rhodes.

Rhodes said his daughter, Kristine Riley, her son Aiden Riley and her niece Dariana Encalade were the three individuals killed in the incident. Rhodes did not give an age for Kristine Riley, but said Aiden Riley and Encalade were both between the ages of 8 and 10 years old.

Lopinto said it appeared the victims died of blunt force trauma.

Rhodes also identified his two granddaughters, Nashawna Riley, 15, and Adrianna Riley, 13, as the two individuals sent to the hospital for treatment. Rhodes and other family members were told by authorities that one of the victims had successfully undergone surgery during the day.

Who is the arrested suspect?

Lopinto said a suspect in the killings was taken into custody shortly before the 6 p.m. news conference occurred. The suspect, a man, confessed to the killings, but Lopinto declined to identify him or discuss his motive. He is expected to be booked on counts of first-degree murder.

Earlier in the day, JPSO spokesman Capt. Jason Rivarde said that investigators were trying to determine whether the violence was related to a domestic dispute.

When will more information be released?

Lopinto declined to say when more information in the killings would be released, emphasizing that JPSO's investigation is still "very active" despite a confession.

It is, however, reasonable to assume new information could be released within the next 24 hours based on two things.

Lopinto said the man is expected to be booked some time late Wednesday. He also said autopsies of the deceased would be conducted Thursday, which could lead to their official identification upon completion.