U.S. Marshals in Atlanta captured a man charged with plotting and attempting to commit murder following a shootout in Algiers last year.

FBI investigators had received a tip that the suspect in question, Dermell Lewis, was in Atlanta living with his girlfriend, said Milton Ramirez of the U.S. Marshals office in New Orleans. Lewis was then arrested by the Marshals’ Southeast Regional Task Force on Nov. 28, and he was in transit to New Orleans’ jail on Wednesday, Ramirez said.

Gun battle in Algiers last month leads to 10-count indictment against 3 men Three men have been charged with plotting and attempting to commit murder in a shootout in Algiers last month.

Lewis was one of three men named in a 10-count indictment that an Orleans Parish Criminal District Court grand jury handed up in June. The case centers on a gun battle between men in two cars at Gen. de Gaulle and Kabel drives on the evening of May 24.

The gunfight sent a 47-year-old man to the hospital after he was hit in the arm.

Lewis, Corey Major and Gerald Parker are accused of conspiracy to commit murder as well as attempted murder. They were also charged with illegally firing guns and attempting murder a second person during the same incident.

Parker and Major had been arrested prior to Lewis’ capture, court records show.

Ramirez said the New Orleans Police Department’s Violent Offenders Warrant squad joined the U.S. Marshals and FBI in seeking Lewis.

In other matters recently handled by local authorities:

• Terrel Dupree, 26, was booked on allegations that he struck a 31-year-old woman in the face and took her purse after approaching her at a bus stop in the 4000 block of Behrman Place in Algiers about 3:05 p.m. Tuesday, New Orleans police said. Police said they arrested Dupree after seeing him sitting at the bus stop with the victim’s property in his possession.

• In a separate robbery case in Algiers about 4:55 p.m., two men went into a Shell gasoline station in the 2600 block of Gen. De Gaulle Drive and stole money from a cashier at gunpoint before fleeing, New Orleans police said.