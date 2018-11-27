The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of fatally shooting another during an argument at a home in Metairie earlier this month, officials said Tuesday.
Carlos Osorio Frias, 30, faces one count of second-degree murder following a Nov. 18 slaying in the 100 block of Raspberry Lane, according to he Sheriff’s Office.
Investigators said they identified Osorio as a suspect in the case with the help of a tip called in to Crimestoppers and arrested him at his home in Waggaman last week. Jefferson Parish Coroner Gerry Cvitanovich identified the victim in the case as Shackner Lanza, 26, who resided at the home.
The Sheriff’s Office said Lanza and Osorio knew each other but didn't discuss a potential motive. The agency also released a picture of a man wanted for questioning and asked the public for help in identifying him. Anyone with information can call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111. Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward.
In other matters recently handled by local authorities:
• New Orleans police investigated at least three robbery cases and one attempted hold-up reported during an eight-hour period beginning Monday afternoon.
About 1:40 p.m. in the 500 block of Park Boulevard in Algiers, a 66-year-old man surrendered his cellphone, money and car keys to a man wielding a gun who approached the victim while he was parked in front of a place waiting to meet a potential client, police said.
About 6 p.m. in the 8000 block of Belfast Street in the Fontainebleau neighborhood, a 50-year-old woman and 71-year-old woman were ordered out of a car by two men wielding guns who then took the vehicle, a 2007 Nissan Altima with a California license plate in front and an Oklahoma license plate in the back, police said.
About 8:40 p.m. in the 5700 block of Crowder Boulevard in New Orleans East, two men wielding guns stole cash from a register at a Pizza Hut restaurant and fled, police said.
About 9:10 p.m. in the 800 block of Burgundy Street in the French Quarter, a 28-year-old woman and 45-year-old man were walking home when they stopped to look at some furniture on the street and were approached by a man wielding a gun, police said. A second man then appeared, and both demanded the victims’ wallets. The would-be robbers left after exchanging words with the man.
• Anthony Wade, 60, was arrested on allegations that he cut a 32-year-old woman in her hand with a knife during an argument in the 1000 block of Chimney Wood Lane in New Orleans East, police said. The victim’s children tried to intervene before their mother was attacked and taken to the hospital by paramedics, police said.
• About 6:25 p.m. Monday in the 8900 block of Birch Street in the Leonidas neighborhood, an underage girl reported being raped by an underage boy, New Orleans police said.
• Louisiana State Police on Tuesday identified a man arrested a day earlier following an incident that involved gunfire and left three deputies wounded in St. Bernard Parish.
The man was Michael Cole, 24, State Police said.
Troopers said Sheriff's Office deputies tried to stop a car that had been stolen out of Mississippi and was on Judge Perez Drive near Packenham Drive. Shots were fired, and three deputies were wounded, said troopers, who did not specify who did the shooting. The deputies were treated at a hospital for minor injuries.
State Police handled the case because the Sheriff's Office was investigating another incident about the same time that involved a deputy firing on a man who allegedly drove a car at the deputy during a confrontation centering on the vehicle, which was stolen. Authorities have not said whether they believe the incidents were related.