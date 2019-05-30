A motorcyclist was killed Thursday afternoon following a crash on the Interstate 10 high-rise bridge in New Orleans East, resulting in a temporary closure of the busy roadway’s eastbound lanes, authorities said.
The accident occurred about 1:25 p.m. Motorists are being diverted at Louisa Street, causing delays back to the Elysian Fields Avenue exits on I-10 and Interstate 610 within minutes, the state Department of Transportation and Development said on its Twitter account.
All lanes reopened around 3 p.m.
All lanes are open on I-10 East on the Highrise Bridge. Congestion has reached Esplanade Avenue on I-10 East and Elysian Fields Avenue on I-610 East.— New Orleans Traffic (@NOLA_Traffic) May 30, 2019
DOTD asked motorists to use alternate routes to navigate through the area.
The dead motorcyclist is an unidentified man, according to officials.
No other details were immediately available. Check back with The Advocate later.
-Staff writer Ramon Antonio Vargas