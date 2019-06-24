A man indicted on murder charges in the grisly killings of a Terrytown woman and multiple children pleaded not guilty on Monday, court records show.

Terrance Leonard, 34, was indicted Thursday on four counts of first degree murder and one count of first-degree attempted murder. Leonard is accused of using a hammer on March 6 to kill two girls and a boy, ages 9, 10 and 14, then their mother, 32-year-old Kristina Riley.

An additional 12-year-old girl was hurt in the initial attack but survived.

Leonard lived in a Monterey Court apartment with Riley and her three children. Authorities say that at some point on the night of March 5-6, he attacked the three children in their beds, as well as a cousin who was spending the night. Investigators say he moved the bodies of two of the children into a closet and waited for Riley, who came home at about 2 a.m.

After sunrise, Leonard returned to the house with his unwitting mother, who called 911 when she discovered the bodies.

Detectives arrived to find Riley's body on the living room floor, and the bodies of her 10-year-old son, Ayden Riley, and 9-year-old niece, De’ryona Encalade, in a closet under the stairs.

Upstairs, detectives found 14-year-old Nashawna Riley and 12-year-old Adrianna Riley gravely injured. Nashawna died days later in the hospital, while Adrianna survived.

Police arrested Leonard about 7 a.m. when they found him trying to blend in with the growing crowd of onlookers and stunned friends and neighbors.

Investigators say Leonard confessed to the crimes and told them where he had disposed of the hammer he used in the killings. They also say he attempted to clean up the scene and that a person believed to be Leonard was captured on surveillance video throwing a pair of jeans over a nearby fence, leading to a charge of obstruction of justice.

Jefferson Parish District Attorney Paul Connick indicated he would seek the death penalty if Leonard was convicted.

The Advocate's Chad Calder contributed to this report

