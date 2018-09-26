A longtime employee for the city of New Orleans had intercourse with an underage sex trafficking victim and plotted to pimp her out to other men last year, federal prosecutors in New Orleans said Wednesday.
Pascal Calogero III — the 59-year-old son and namesake of the Louisiana Supreme Court’s former chief justice — was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of a minor in a bill of information issued by U.S. Attorney Peter Strasser's Office.
He is one of 10 children of Pascal Calogero Jr., who retired in 2008 after 36 years on the bench of the state's highest court.
A bill of information is typically an indicator that a defendant is negotiating a plea deal with prosecutors rather than planning to contest charges at a trial.
According to the bill, an associate of Calogero identified only as “J.B.” met a 14-year-old girl from Metairie on May 9, 2017 and began trafficking her as a prostitute. More than once between May 13 and May 20, Calogero paid at least $120 to have sex with the girl.
Over the next month or so, Calogero would occassionally take the girl to meet other clients, including one at an unnamed hotel on O’Keefe Street in downtown New Orleans, authorities said. He allegedly also sent explicit pictures of the teen to other men, negotiating prices as well as times and places for them to have sex with the girl.
On one occasion, Calogero let a man use his Metairie house to have sex with the teen, prosecutors said.
As of August, Calogero held the title of lead programmer analyst for the information technology department of New Orleans' City Hall, municipal records show. His hire date is listed as 1993, and his annual salary is about $77,000, according to the records.
City officials didn't immediately comment on Calogero's current employment status. He has civil service protections, which can make it difficult for the city to quickly dismiss employees.
State records show Calogero was also recently associated with a business offering tips to gamblers betting on thoroughbred horse races.
Calogero’s arraignment date is tentatively set for Oct. 10. His attorney, Billy Gibbens, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
The charge Calogero is facing carries up to life imprisonment and a maximum fine of $250,000.