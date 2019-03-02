The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office says it is investigating potential policy violations after a video of Jefferson Parish sheriff's deputies aggressively arresting a LaPlace man during Saturday night's Centurions parade surfaced on Twitter.
The video shows a deputy flipping off Jacobi Cage, 20, and walking away. Cage, in turn flips off the retreating officer before being violently pulled to the ground and arrested by other officers.
"We are aware of the posted video and are investigating it," Capt. Jason Rivarde, a spokesman for JPSO, said in a prepared statement Saturday. "If violations of law or policy are determined to have occurred, we will enforce appropriate disciplinary measures."
Rivarde said authorities were called to the parade scene just before 9 p.m. last night. JPSO said the deputies were responding to a fight reported in the area.
Cage was arrested for disturbing the peace, resisting an officer and battery on a police officer. He was booked and released last night at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center.
Can't see tweet below? Click here. Warning: video contains graphic content.
man just recording got assualted and arrested for nothing pic.twitter.com/Ef3z2WVfAI— Chubbs🍩 (@Jiggles02) March 2, 2019