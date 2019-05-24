Orleans Parish prosecutors on Wednesday dropped a “blue lives matter” hate-crime charge against a federal law enforcement agent who was shot last year after allegedly pointing a pistol with a laser sight at a state trooper.
Ronald Martin, 44, still could face years in prison if convicted of other charges that remain pending against him: aggravated assault upon police, possessing a firearm while acting violently and unlawfully aiming a laser at a law enforcement officer.
But Martin would have faced an additional five years in prison if he had been convicted of targeting State Police Sgt. Alan Arcana specifically because Arcana worked in law enforcement, which Louisiana law deems a hate crime.
District Attorney’s Office spokesman Ken Daley said prosecutors dropped the charge after determining that they “could not prove beyond a reasonable doubt that this defendant selected his victim strictly because of his affiliation with law enforcement.”
Daley said the office will continue pressing the remaining charges against Martin.
Martin’s attorney, Elizabeth Carpenter, said she agreed with the decision to drop the hate-crime charge against her client.
“There was not a sliver of evidence to suggest this was an act rooted in hate,” Carpenter said.
Louisiana enacted its “blue lives matter” law in 2016, in the wake of shootings involving police officers as both perpetrators and victims. The law took effect even though other state statutes prohibiting violent crimes already included enhanced penalties in cases where police officers were victimized.
Authorities allege that Arcana was in uniform but sitting in an unmarked cruiser on Dec. 2 when he heard gunfire outside an office for state troopers who patrol New Orleans’ Central Business District. Arcana then saw Martin point the laser sight of a handgun at him, prompting Arcana to draw his .40-caliber and shoot Martin multiple times.
Officials said they suspected Martin may have been inebriated at the time. First responders took him to a hospital. He was jailed upon his discharge but posted $5,000 bail.
Martin pleaded not guilty in the case after District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro’s office charged him on March 27. Carpenter has argued that Martin pulled a gun out of his ankle after getting lost on his way back to his hotel and was shot without warning by a trooper who misread the situation.
Martin, of Kentucky, was working as a civilian special agent with the U.S. Army’s Criminal Investigation Command when he was shot. He had come to New Orleans to board a cruise ship while on vacation with his wife.
He was temporarily suspended from his post after his arrest. Carpenter said Martin remains employed with the Army but has been kept on desk duty — not because of disciplinary reasons but because of repeated surgeries that he’s undergone since being shot.