A federal judge in New Orleans gave a 1-year, 7-month prison sentence on Wednesday to a man who admitted stealing more than $320,000 from the Gretna church where he was a minister, officials said.
Joseph Alexander, 60, admitted in December that he pilfered $321,491 from Gretna’s Church of Christ during a seven-year period beginning in 2006. According to prosecutors, he stole the money to pay his bills, fund family vacations to places such as Alaska and Las Vegas, and to shop at the Apple Store and Victoria’s Secret for gifts given to parishioners.
Alexander also paid his son’s college tuition with the money, prosecutors said.
He took the money in three ways. One was writing church checks to himself and then writing in church ledgers that the checks had been issued to legitimate church vendors. Another was to open an online bank account without church permission and then take money from that account. And he also forged a church elder’s signature on checks requiring two signatures.
Prosecutors in U.S. Attorney Peter Strasser’s office charged Alexander in late 2017, following an investigation by federal postal inspection service agents. He faced up to 30 years in prison when Judge Sarah Vance gave him a sentence that also required him to repay the church all of the money had taken.
Vance ordered Alexander to report to federal prison by July 3.
In other matters recently handled by local authorities:
• The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday booked another suspect in a killing near a Waggaman baseball field last year.
Keiron Desalle faces counts of second-degree murder, obstruction of justice and witnesses intimidation in the July 13 shooting death of Chad Payne, 47, records show.
The Sheriff’s Office had previously arrested Koby Dillon on a count of murder in the case. Christian Collins had previously been booked with murdering Payne as well, but prosecutors didn’t follow up by filing charges against him.
Collins nonetheless is suspected of witness intimidation in the case, the Sheriff’s Office has said.
The agency hasn’t discussed a potential motive in the case.
• A 29-year-old man was shot by another man as the victim left a gasoline station in the 5700 block of Crowder Boulevard in New Orleans East about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, police said.
Police said the attacker approached in a car, threatened to kill the victim, and then fired a gun, striking the victim in the ankle. The victim went to a nearby restaurant, where someone called 911. Paramedics took the victim to a hospital for treatment, police said.
• A 27-year-old man was robbed of his truck at gunpoint by another man in the 4900 block of Redwood Street in New Orleans East about 5:20 p.m. Wednesday, police said. The victim was working on a home and had gone to his pickup when the robber approached and demanded the vehicle while wielding a gun, police said. The victim surrendered the truck, a 2007 white Ford F-150 with Louisiana license plate C56562.
• A 35-year-old man was hit on the right side of his head and robbed of his bag while he sat at a bus stop at the corner of Canal Street and Elk Place in the Central Business District about 1:40 a.m. Thursday, New Orleans police said. The victim’s arm was broken during the attack, and he walked to a local hospital for, police said.
• A 78-year-old woman had her purse snatched away from her by a man riding a bicycle in the 1800 block of Milan Street about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, New Orleans police said.
• A man wielding a hammer pushed a 41-year-old man unlocking his apartment door into the unit about 8:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 6000 block of Chef Menteur Highway in New Orleans East, police said. The victim fought the intruder off, ran to a neighbor’s apartment and called 911, police said.
• Two rapes were reported to New Orleans police on Wednesday.
In the 9000 block of Marks Street in the Dixon neighborhood about noon, an underage girl reported being raped by a male she knew, police said.
In the 1000 block of North Broad Street on the edge of the Bayou St. John neighborhood, another underage girl reported being raped by a specific boy, police said. The boy was arrested, police said.
• St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office investigators said two people forced their way into the Folsom-area of a man whom they pistol whipped on Monday because he sold them bad drugs.
Alexis Walker, 19, and Kristopher Wild, 22, are accused of attacking Sean Burns, 27, as well as robbing him of $15 and his cellphone as payback for selling them fake methamphetamine. Walker and Wild were arrested on counts of aggravated burglary with a dangerous weapon as well as obstruction of justice while Burns was booked on an outstanding, unrelated warrant, the Sheriff’s Office said.