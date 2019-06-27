An Orleans Parish grand jury on Thursday charged a man with kidnapping and raping three women over the past six years, District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro’s office said.
According to the D.A.’s Office, DNA evidence linked Jorge Hernandez to sexual assaults on May 4, 2013; Nov. 16, 2018; and March 11.
In the first case, a 33-year-old homeless woman told police she was pistol-whipped in a food store parking lot in the 1400 block of North Claiborne Avenue in the 7th Ward and then raped for several hours at an abandoned house which was being renovated. That woman was murdered last year, but evidence from a rape kit obtained during the case matched a sample of Hernandez’s DNA which was stored in a federal database.
The victim in the second case was a 32-year-old woman who was abducted while hiding between vehicles parked outside of a bar in the 2900 block of Tulane Avenue in Mid-City where gunfire had erupted. She was forced into a truck at gunpoint, taken to a nearby motel and – after being forced to snort cocaine – was raped and robbed of $40, the D.A.’s Office said. DNA testing and a photo lineup implicated Hernandez, the D.A.’s Office said.
In the third case, a 40-year-old woman was walking on Esplanade Avenue near North Derbigny Street in Treme when a man dragged her into a vacant lot nearby, beat her with a stick, kicked her and raped her. The woman – whose leg was broken during the attack – identified Hernandez as her rapist in a photograph after DNA results from a rape kit implicated him in the case, according to the D.A.’s Office.
Hernandez faces three counts each of first-degree rape and aggravated kidnapping. He would face mandatory lie imprisonment if convicted on any of the six charges against him.