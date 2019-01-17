New Orleans police on Thursday said body-camera footage of officers’ killing a man who fired on them during an encounter in Treme earlier this month demonstrated their actions were justified.

The footage showed the fatally wounded man, Zonell Williams, fire on officers from the doorway of a home and then advance on them before the police shot back. While the investigation into the death is ongoing, Superintendent Michael Harrison said the footage strongly supported the officers’ stance that their actions were justified.

"This immediately escalated to saving lives and doing what was necessary to save their own lives," Harrison said.

The footage, captured by four body-worn cameras, also captures an officer who was hit by gunfire in his protective vest — Mario Bravo — repeatedly screaming, "I've been shot!" and "I've been hit!" as he picked up the weapon that Williams dropped.

The vest stopped two bullets that hit Bravo from penetrating, and he did not have any serious physical injuries.

Bravo, an officer named April Augustine, and another officer named Darius McFarland fired at Williams, police revealed Thursday.

They have been on desk duty since the Jan. 4 incident, but they are expected to return to patrol duties this week, said Deputy Chief Arlinda Westbrook, who heads up the Police Department's Public Integrity Bureau.

McFarland's camera was not among the four that recorded footage of the incident, and officials said the reason why remained under investigation.

The paths of officers and Williams crossed when police responded to a reported suicide attempt about 10 p.m. in the 2300 block of Orleans Avenue.

A child in the home called police and reported that Williams, a relative of the family living in the home, pressed a gun against his own head and threatened to take his life.

When Augustine knocked on the door of the home, one woman emerged screaming, "He's got a gun!" and sought cover by Bravo.

Bravo and Chauffe, among five officers who responded to the scene, then sought cover behind some vehicles parked adjacent to the sidewalk outside the home.

Multiple body-worn cameras then capture Williams come out of the home firing a gun, with two bullets hitting Bravo's protective vest.

Williams was mortally wounded after Bravo, Augustine and McFarland fired back multiple times.

At one point, Bravo is seen slipping a new magazine into his service pistol. Chauffe's voice is also captured on the body-camera footage pleading with Augustine: "April, get back!"

The footage also captured a bullet splintering wood off a light pole where one of the officers sought cover as Williams fired.

Police on Thursday reiterated that it is protocol for that many officers to show up to a call apparently involving a mental-health crisis.

Bravo received special training to handle mental health-crises calls, but the situation with Williams devolved too quickly for him to deploy the tactics he's learned, police said.

Roughly 70 seconds lapsed between Augustine arriving at the home and Williams collapsing to the ground outside. Two of Bravo's colleagues entered the home after they were informed children were still in the house.

Neither the children nor two women who had been in the house as well were physically harmed.

Westbrook and Harrison said Williams had never been diagnosed with mental health problems, and his behavior in the final moments of his life remained a mystery, according to his relatives.

Williams' family asked Harrison to attend his funeral and speak at it, which the superintendent did.

"The family wanted everyone to know they still supported the police," Harrison said.

Harrison's briefing with the media about the gun battle that left Williams dead was one of his last acts as superintendent. His last day is Friday, after which he will leave for Baltimore to become that city's police commissioner.

Harrison's replacement is Shaun Ferguson, who will be promoted to superintendent from the rank of commander on Friday.

Thursday's briefing is part of a push for transparency in the police's review of lethal use of force incidents after the agency adopted a federal reform agreement several years ago. Ferguson said he intends to continue such briefings.

