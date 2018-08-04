A 16-year-old teenage girl and her mother were killed in a three-car crash Friday evening in Madisonville, Louisiana State Police said in a new release.

Hannah Landwehr, 16, was driving the family's Honda Civic with her mother Brandi Landwehr, 43, in the passenger seat, police said. They were travelling south on LA 1085 when Hannah, after stopping at a stop sign at LA 22, failed to yield to oncoming traffic.

Aaron Coyne, of Pontchatoula, was driving his Ford F-250 west on LA 22 when he hit the the mother and daughter's vehicle on the driver's side. The vehicle was pushed across traffic lanes and came to a stop in a roadside ditch.

Hannah Lendwehr was flown to North Oaks Hospital where she later died from her injuries. Brandi Landwehr was pronounced dead at the scene.

All drivers and passengers involved were wearing seatbelts, police said, and impairment isn't suspected.

Coyne was not injured, police said. Patricia Jarrell, of Abita Springs, was not injured after Coyne's truck sideswiped Jarrell's Chevrolet Sonic.

4 out-of-state men charged in pair of beatings in and near French Quarter this week Orleans Parish prosecutors have charged four men on allegations that they beat up a pair of other men in attacks that were moments and blocks …