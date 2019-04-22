A 54-year-old man died after he was found unresponsive in a burning Barracks Street home on Monday evening, according to a report from the New Orleans Fire Department.
Firefighters responded to the home at 2314 Barracks Street at 7:09 p.m. and found the single story, wood framed duplex home engulfed in flames and smoke. They were told a person was trapped inside the home.
Firefighters ultimately found an unresponsive 54-year-old man between the third and fourth rooms of the home. They brought him outside and began CPR. The man was brought to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Both units of the duplex were completely destroyed in the fire, according to a Facebook post from the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal. One neighboring home experienced exposure damage from the fire.
The fire department said there were no smoke alarms in the home.