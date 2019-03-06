The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting early Wednesday on Interstate 10 West near St. Bernard Avenue that sent two men to the hospital.
At approximately 3:34 a.m., 27- and 28-year-old men were repeatedly shot while driving, according to a NOPD release. One victim had apparent gunshot wounds in a leg and the other appeared to be shot in his body, police said.
Neither received life-threatening injuries.
They were dropped off by a private car that fled the hospital after leaving them.
I-10 West was temporarily closed at Elysian Fields for investigation but later reopened.
No additional details are available at this time.
