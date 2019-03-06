Police stock photo
Advocate staff file photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting early Wednesday on Interstate 10 West near St. Bernard Avenue that sent two men to the hospital.

At approximately 3:34 a.m., 27- and 28-year-old men were repeatedly shot while driving, according to a NOPD release. One victim had apparent gunshot wounds in a leg and the other appeared to be shot in his body, police said.

Neither received life-threatening injuries.

They were dropped off by a private car that fled the hospital after leaving them.

I-10 West was temporarily closed at Elysian Fields for investigation but later reopened.

No additional details are available at this time.

This story will be updated.

View comments