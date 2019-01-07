U.S. Marshals tracked a convicted child pornographer wanted by New Orleans-area authorities to Florida and arrested him on Monday afternoon.
Jason Matthew Zeller was captured in Altamonte Springs, Florida, after spending two years on the run from counts of pornography depicting children younger than 13, computer-aided solicitation of a minor, and unlawful use of a social networking website, said Milton Ramirez of the U.S. Marshals office in New Orleans.
Ramirez said his office worked with U.S. Marshals and the Seminole County Sheriff's Office in Florida, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office and the FBI in New Orleans to collar Zeller, a registered sex offender who was considered a high-priority target.
Zeller tried to hide behind a coffee shop in Altamonte Springs when authorities approached him but surrendered peacefully when he was found, Ramirez said.
Ramirez also said that Zeller may face federal charges under the Adam Walsh Child Protection and Safety Act, which was passed in 2006 and designated the U.S. Marshals as the lead agency in efforts to capture fugitive sex offenders.
That law is named after a 6-year-old boy who was abducted from a Florida department store in 1981 and later found killed.
The FBI is also investigating potential charges against Zeller stemming from the time he spent in Florida, Ramirez said.