Four robberies occurred between Saturday and Sunday in New Orleans, according to New Orleans Police Department.
In the French Quarter, a man was robbed by a woman early Saturday morning after accepting a ride from her. They stopped in a remote area of Bourbon Street, police said, and began to talk outside the vehicle. An unknown man then allegedly came up behind him, pushed him to the ground and took his belongings. The suspect and the woman then left in the car. The incident was reported around 7:08 a.m. near the 300 block of Royal Street.
A woman was robbed early Sunday morning in the French Quarter in a separate incident. According to NOPD, the woman was leaving a store near the intersection of Canal and Tchoupitoulas streets when a man put a gun to her niece's head and demanded her belongings or else he would shoot the child. The woman gave him her belongings and he left.
A third French Quarter robbery occurred early Sunday morning near the 1000 block of Esplanade Avenue. Around 2:23 a.m., a woman had just parked her car and was walking with a man when he grabbed her keys and phone, then ran back to her car and left in it, according to police.
At the edge of the Central Business District, a man was robbed at gunpoint. Police said that a man came up to him, pointed a handgun at him and demanded his wallet and phone. When the man said no, he hit him on the side of his face, took his belongings while he was on the ground, and left, police said. The robbery occurred around 5:12 a.m. at the intersection of Girod Street and St. Charles Avenue.