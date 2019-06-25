Higher-ups with the police departments of Los Angeles, Seattle, Milwaukee and Houston will be learning techniques to drive crime down at a conference being hosted by the New Orleans Police Department on Wednesday and Thursday, according to officials.

NOPD said it was chosen to host the inaugural “Fighting Crime in Major Cities” conference in part because of crime declines in recent years, registered while the department has been implementing a seven-year-old federal reform agreement replete with transparency mandates.

NOPD said the conference will give its staff access to leadership workshops and field demonstrations. Meanwhile, participants will tour New Orleans’ Real-Time Crime Center — to which crime cameras feed footage — and will also hear from NOPD on other tools and strategies the department has implemented in recent years.

“I am thrilled New Orleans is hosting such an impressive group of law enforcement professionals,” Ferguson said in a statement Tuesday. “This event will allow us to showcase our progress in turning NOPD into a role model for 21st-century constitutional policing.”

The conference’s organizers are the Major Cities Chiefs Association — a professional organization of police executives representing large U.S. and Canadian cities — and the U.S. Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Assistance.

Expected attendees include Houston Police Department Chief Art Acevedo, retired Milwaukee Police Chief Edward Flynn, as well as higher-ups with the Los Angeles and Seattle police departments.

-Staff writer Ramon Antonio Vargas