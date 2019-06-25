New Orleans police on Tuesday briefed media on body-worn camera footage and surveillance video showing last week’s shootout at an Uptown CVS pharmacy that left one officer and two robbery suspects wounded.

Some quick details from the briefing and footage are below:

• The officer who suffered a bullet wound to the upper left shoulder in the clash was identified as Chad Clark, a two-year veteran. Officers Everett Route, a six-year veteran, and Shanda Charles, a three-year veteran, also fired during the incident.

+2 Men sought pills in Uptown CVS robbery, bound workers before NOPD shootout, police say Wearing hooded sweatshirts to hide their faces and blue medical gloves that wouldn’t leave fingerprints, two men from Indiana barged into a CV…

All remained on desk duty Tuesday as an internal investigation continued, though police brass said they believe the officers acted justifiably during the encounter because video shows they fired only after being shot at. Superintendent Shaun Ferguson made it a point to say the officers were not obligated to wait until they were fired on to shoot back, saying they could've fired upon seeing the armed suspects and perceiving them to be a threat to them or the public.

The wounded suspects have previously been identified as Richard Sansbury, 26, and Alan Parson, 18. They were accused of barging into the 24-hour CVS in the 4900 block of Prytania Street about 6:05 a.m. June 17, binding two employees with zip ties at gunpoint, and raiding a safe containing bottles of pills.

Surveillance video shows them spilling numerous bottles out of a trash bag near the front entrance when they began exchanging gunfire with the police, who were just outside the store.

Moments before the shooting started, the officers' body-worn cameras also recorded the suspects yelling at the police, "Back up! Back up!"

EDITOR'S NOTE: Footage below is graphic in nature

Can't see video below? Click here.

• Police didn’t say whether Sansbury and Parson, who are from Indianapolis, had been linked to other pharmacy hold-ups. But law enforcement sources said last week that investigators were probing the possibility that they had been involved in prior, similar cases.

• Sansbury and Parson fired roughly a dozen times from handguns, and the officers shot about 29 times, Ferguson said. After being struck, Clark could be heard screaming in pain, "Oooh!" But he got himself back on his feet and retreated for cover on the side of the store, firing at Sansbury and Parson as they ran across a parking lot.

Route and Charles sought cover on the other side of the building, behind some pillars.

Parson, in a dark hoodie, was struck in the parking lot, and his wound made him run as he was bent over and had his hands on the ground. Sansbury also was struck but did not appear to be as badly wounded as Parson was, and he was able to run away with less difficulty. Both were eventually caught.

According to prior court records, Sansbury and Parson went into the pharmacy wearing hooded sweatshirts to hide their faces and blue medical gloves that wouldn’t leave fingerprints. Sansbury went behind a cash register while wielding a gun, zip-tied a clerk and led that worker to the store’s office, out of view of surveillance cameras, police have said.

Parson allegedly headed for the pharmacy, forced a second employee to the floor and zip-tied that person’s feet. He then started packing a large trash bag with several pill bottles removed from a pharmacy safe, with Sansbury soon joining.

The pair allegedly started heading for the exit when they were intercepted by the three NOPD officers, all of whom were in uniform. With guns pointed at them and facing orders to surrender, Sansbury and Parson retreated to the back of the pharmacy, doubled back to the front and began exchanging gunfire with the officers.

Despite being wounded, the robbers managed to get out the pharmacy while one of the officers was wounded. They ran to a residential neighborhood across Prytania, where Parson collapsed in the 1300 block of Lyons Street and was arrested.

Sansbury hid a couple of hours longer before heavily armed officers with police dogs cordoned off that pocket of Uptown and found him hiding in a yard in the 1100 block of Upperline Street.

Paramedics took Sansbury and Parson to the hospital while officers brought their wounded colleague. All were later released, with Sansbury and Parson being booked on counts of armed robbery, false imprisonment and attempted murder of police.

Both remained behind bars Tuesday, with Sansbury’s bail set at $1.15 million and Parson’s at $1.7 million. They face decades in prison if convicted of the allegations against them.

Ferguson said Tuesday the gun battle is a reminder of how quickly officers' lives can be endangered while on the job.

Tuesday's briefing resulted from transparency rules adopted as part of a seven-year-old federal reform pact that New Orleans police entered into.

Check back with The Advocate for footage of the incident and more details later.

+13 Officer shot, 2 suspects wounded during robbery, gun battle at Uptown CVS pharmacy A usually tranquil stretch of Prytania Street in Uptown awoke to gunfire Monday morning after New Orleans police got into a shootout with two …