A 22-year-old man was killed after a single vehicle crash during a heavy rainstorm Sunday night, State Police Troop B said in a news release.
According to police, Daniel Brown — of Reserve — was driving his 2014 Nissan Altima eastbound on West Second Street shortly before 9 p.m. when he ran off the roadway to the right and struck an abandoned house just east of Fir Street.
Police said Brown was properly restrained but suffered serious injuries in the crash. He was then transported to University Medical Center where he later died, police said.
Impairment is not suspected to have been a factor in the crash, but toxicology reports are pending, according to police.