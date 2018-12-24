The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting Sunday night in the 2100 block of Willow Street.
The victim died at the scene and has not been identified.
According to NOPD, around 9:07 p.m. officers discovered a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
No motive or person of interest has been identified.
The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office will determine an official cause of death and release the victim's name, upon completion of autopsy and notification of family.
Homicide Detective Nick Williams is leading the ongoing investigation and can be reached at 504-658-5300 with any information regarding this incident. Citizens with information that can help solve a crime are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.