Federal authorities in New Orleans have arrested a man suspected of robbing a total of $11,000 from Walmart stores in Harvey and the state of Iowa earlier this year. The man is also accused of trying to hold up two other stores in Algiers, according to recently filed court records.

Darryl Henry, 27, allegedly stole $6,000 on Aug. 24 after handing a note demanding cash and showing a gun to a clerk at a Walmart Money Center in the 3200 block of Manhattan Boulevard, in Harvey.

Earlier that same day, he tried the same method at a Winn-Dixie grocery store in the 3000 block of Holiday Drive and a Walmart Money Center in the 4000 block of Behrman Place, both in Algiers, but with no success, authorities said.

Henry landed on law enforcement's radar largely because agents matched fingerprints lifted from the attempted Winn-Dixie robbery to him, according to a complaint written by FBI agent Holden Neff.

Walmart, Winn-Dixie stores in Algiers robbed minutes apart; French Quarter robberies probed Three major stores on the west bank of the New Orleans area were robbed at gunpoint during a roughly two-hour period Friday, authorities said.

Surveillance footage from the Algiers Walmart showed that the getaway car used by the foiled robber was a gray Nissan Quest minivan missing its front bumper, Neff wrote. Investigators later determined that a gray Nissan Quest had been bought in Iowa in June under the name of the mother of Henry’s daughter, though Henry handled all payment-related business on the vehicle.

Investigators also reviewed footage from a body camera worn by a New Orleans police officer responding to a domestic disturbance call at the home of Henry’s daughter’s maternal grandmother. Henry is seen in the clip opening one of the van’s doors, and the vehicle is missing its bumper, Neff said.

Henry also drew scrutiny because of his close relationship with his younger half-brother, Terry Madison III, who is suspected of several robberies or attempted stick-ups of stores himself, Neff’s complaint said.

Madison was jailed in June on federal charges of robbing a Walmart Money Center in Hammond on April 14. The half-brothers have been arrested together in the past, and since his incarceration Madison has had numerous telephone conversations with Henry, Neff wrote.

On May 17, one month before his arrest in the Hammond hold-up, Madison robbed a Walmart Money Center in Anamosa, Iowa, authorities believe.

That same day, a man matching Henry’s description approached an employee at a Walmart Money Center at Davenport, Iowa, and handed over a note demanding money. The man, thought to be Henry, left with $5,000, Neff said, citing surveillance camera footage.

Neff on Aug. 29 obtained a warrant to arrest Henry on counts of robbery and attempted robbery of stores conducting interstate commerce.

Henry was in custody within two days. On Sept. 6, U.S. Magistrate Judge Daniel Knowles ordered him held without bail until the case is resolved, court records show.

An attorney for Henry couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.