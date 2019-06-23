A teen was shot and a baby was injured Sunday evening near Butler Drive in Waggaman, according to a report from NOLA.com
The teen was shot in her arm around 5:30 p.m., a Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman told the newspaper.
Debris hit the child, who suffered a leg injury.
WWL-TV reports that the teen was holding the 2-month-old baby, who is her child. The shooting happened after a fight at the intersection of Butler and Dexter drives.
Neither individual's injuries are considered life threatening, according to the report.
This report will be updated.