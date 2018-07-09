A 41-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly tried to swipe a wheelchair-bound man's jacket and wallet in the French Quarter, New Orleans police said.
According to a preliminary log of overnight crimes, the incident occurred after 10 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Decatur Street.
The victim, a 77-year-old man, was sitting in his wheelchair when the suspect, 41-year-old Sylbe Paul, approached from behind, grabbed the victim's jacket containing his wallet and tried to flee. The victim, NOPD said, held onto the jacket and fell out his wheelchair.
A bystander reportedly separated the robber and victim, and police arrested Paul on the scene.