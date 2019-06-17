New Orleans police arrested two suspects after a gun battle that left one officer hurt early Monday morning near an Uptown store.
One of the suspects, believed to have been taking part in an alleged armed robbery before the shootout, was shot and hospitalized in stable condition. The second suspect was taken into custody a little over two hours later after a search.
NOPD superintendent Shaun Ferguson said officers responded to an armed robbery at a CVS store at 4900 Prytania Street.
After they encountered two armed men, three officers exchanged gunfire with them. An officer was shot in the shoulder and was hospitalized in stable condition, Ferguson said.
Can't see video below? Click here.
Ferguson advised residents to remain in their homes during the search for the man, who was believed to still be armed. A short time later a SWAT officer could be seen emerging from the NOPD perimeter and flashing a thumbs-up, apparently indicating the man had been captured.
The NOPD said the second suspect had been "injured in some manner," though it was unclear whether that was a product of the gun battle. An ambulance could be soon shortly later.
Ferguson said the injured officer was in "great spirits" after the shooting, which injured him in the left shoulder.
"He's happy to be alive," Ferguson said.
The scene was developing early Monday morning near Soniat and Coliseum streets, where officers could be seen with their guns drawn.
No wonder there were 20 cops speeding down St Charles on my run this morning— cherie (@cherienobles) June 17, 2019
So there were at least 5 or 6, maybe even 7 or 8, siren runs down Napoleon just now, um, what’s up? Way more then the usual.— JeanPaulVillere (@JeanPaulVillere) June 17, 2019
More details to come.
Staff writer Ramon Antonio Vargas contributed to this report.