Family members say May Francois had been hoping for a fresh start.

On probation for an armed robbery conviction in Florida, the 34-year-old was working at his brother’s auto shop in Harvey, fixing and painting cars.

He and his wife, Tori, were hammering out plans to put their 1-year-old son back in daycare. They had just been talking about it over the phone Tuesday afternoon.

And then, just about a half an hour later, Tori got a call from her brother-in-law.

He told her Francois had been shot in the head inside of his car in the Central Business District in New Orleans. The man she had been with for 17 years — who had been helping her raise five children — would die at the hospital a short while later.

In an interview, she said she has no idea who would have wanted to kill him.

“To anyone else, we may not have had the best life,” she said, standing outside her in-laws’ home in Gretna. “But it was perfect to us, … and all I know right now is I’m never going to see May again.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, police hadn’t released many new details about Francois’ death.

Police and paramedics found him bleeding from at least one bullet wound to the head while he lay in a dark sedan that had run into the Exchange Center building at O’Keefe Avenue and Gravier Street about 2:10 p.m.

Reports that three people had fled from the car on foot quickly set off a frenzied police search in the neighborhood surrounding the building.

One suspect was seen heading across the street into a multi-story parking garage, which was quickly swept by police officers equipped with rifles, helmets and body armor.

But security camera footage later revealed that he had escaped out a back emergency door before police had surrounded the garage.

Tori Francois said she rushed to University Medical Center, finding her husband with his head wrapped, looking as if he were sleeping calmly. Hospital staff told her that he took a turn for the worse after an initially promising surgery and had passed away.

Speaking the next day, she recalled that her husband was reluctant to move away from their home in Florida’s Miami-Dade County area a few years ago. But Gretna had its pluses.

His parents were running a Haitian restaurant named Belle Fouchette. He had employment options there and at his brother’s auto shop a few miles away, which he hoped would help him successfully complete the five-year probation sentence he’d received in Florida in 2016.

“He just wanted to live an honest life and provide for his family,” she said.

She said her family isn’t sure what may have happened Wednesday. Francois had told his father, Wilfred, that he was riding through the CBD with three people the dad did not know, WWL-TV reported.

Whatever happened, Tori Francois said her family is devastated. She said her teenage daughter speaks of losing her best friend.

“She keeps trying to call him, and she keeps saying he won’t answer,” Tori Francois said. “I went to the hospital, and I know it was May who was lying there. But I’m still waiting for him to pull up to the house in his car.”

Standing next to her on Wednesday was her sister, Katurah James. She pleaded with anyone who knows her brother-in-law’s killers to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 – tipsters don’t have to give their names and may be eligible for a cash reward.

“Tell the police what you know,” Katurah James said. “Put the shoe on the other foot – if it was your family member, would you want someone to hold information?”

