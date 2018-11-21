The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office on Wednesday touted the beginning of its annual holiday patrol program, a series of security measures intended to beef up safety for shoppers during the high-traffic days between Thanksgiving and Christmas.
Starting Friday, JPSO will be assigning about 50 deputies daily at major shopping areas, including Clearview, Lakeside and Oakwood malls, JPSO Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said.
Veterans and Clearview Boulevards on the east bank and Terry Parkway and Batataria and Lapalco Boulevards on the West Bank will also get added security.
"What we're doing here is what we do every year," Lopinto said during a press conference at Lakeside Mall on Wednesday. "We make sure we increase patrols here in Jefferson Parish during the holiday season."
The patrols will run on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings.
Deputies will patrol with their emergency lights on in order to increase visibility, and JPSO will use observation towers in mall parking lots to keep an eye on shoppers as they walk to their vehicles.
"Air One", the JPSO's helicopter, will also be utilized to help coordinate the patrols, Lopinto said.
The patrols are used to supplement the security measures taken by the malls themselves, Lopinto said.
Lakeside Mall will employ as many as 15 detail deputies on high-volume shopping days, while Oakwood Mall will double its security detail for the duration of the season.
The sheriff said he hoped the increased patrol will continue to encourage shoppers to spend money in Jefferson Parish.
"Hopefully they feel a little safer if they're coming for good means and they're deterred if they're coming for bad means," Lopinto said. "We want to continue to be a thriving metropolitan area."