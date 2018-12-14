A 92-year-old World War II veteran was robbed at gunpoint Thursday at his home at Lafittes Landing, a Slidell retirement community in the 900 block of Gause Boulevard West.
According to the Slidell Police Department, an armed robber knocked on the victim's door then forced his way inside.
The suspect took cash, medications and the victim's car keys. The suspect then stole the victim's 2006 black Chevrolet Malibu and fled the area.
Police say the suspect was wearing an LSU jacket and a grey beanie cap.
The victim’s vehicle is still missing and has Louisiana license plate "RPY 017."
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective T.J. McNulty at 985-503-3477 or at tmcnulty@slidellpd.com. You can also contact Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.
In other matters recently handled by local authorities:
• A Gretna preacher pleaded guilty to bank fraud on Friday, admitting he stole more than $320,000 from his flock at the Franklin Avenue Church of Christ over the course of seven years.
Joseph R. Alexander, 61, admitted he falsified the church’s check registry to conceal checks he wrote to himself, tapped an online church bank account and forged a church elder’s signature for several other illegal withdrawals. The scheme began around 2006 and continued through 2013, he admitted.
Alexander pleaded guilty to a single fraud count. Prosecutors in U.S. Attorney Peter Strasser’s office agreed to dismiss 15 other bank fraud counts in exchange for his plea.
According to a grand jury indictment issued last year, Alexander spent his ill-gotten gains on family vacations in Alaska, Las Vegas, Chicago and elsewhere; part of his son’s tuition at Mississippi Valley State; $72,000 toward his home mortgage; another $53,000 to pay his car note; and for gifts bought at Victoria’s Secret and Apple Store, among other retail outlets.
U.S. District Judge Sarah Vance set an April 3 sentencing date for Alexander, who faces a maximum 30-year prison term. Assistant U.S. Attorney Carter Guice Jr. handled the prosecution.
Alexander’s attorney, Eddie Jordan, declined to comment Friday.
• A cashier at a Boost Mobile store in Gert town said a man pointed a gun, then robbed him Thursday morning. The incident occurred about 9:01 a.m. in the 3200 block of S. Carrollton Avenue, according to an NOPD report. The men entered through an open rear door and demanded cash and phones, the report said. The man eventually fled eastbound down Oleander Street.
• A 17-year-old man said he was in Central City Wednesday morning when three men approached and stole money from him. The incident occurred about 6:38 p.m. near the intersection of Rev. John Raphael Way and Martin Luther King Boulevard, according to an NOPD report. The man initially tried to walk off, but eventually took money out of his pocket and held it in the air. One of the men took the money out of his hand and fled down Martin Luther King Boulevard, the report said.
• A 29-year-old man told police he was attempting to hire an escort over the internet, but when he arrived Friday morning in New Orleans East to meet the woman, he was robbed at gunpoint. The incident occurred about 3:35 a.m. in the 8400 block of the I-10 Service Road. The man said he was ordered into a room and one man took his keys and wallet, according to the report. He told police they used his keys to search his vehicle, and also stole a backpack. The keys were eventually returned and he was ordered to drive away, the report said.