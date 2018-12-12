A 36-year-old LaPlace woman was walking on US 61 Tuesday evening when she was struck by a passing truck, according to a report from Louisiana State Police.
The crash occurred about 10 p.m. near Vicknair Place. The woman was identified as Kristy Zeigler, who was pronounced dead on scene.
She was believed to be intoxicated at the time of the crash.
The truck's driver, 41-year-old Randy Robertson of Norco, was traveling in the right lane when striking Zeigler with his front right bumper, LSP said. The man submitted a blood test to be analyzed. Robertson was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.