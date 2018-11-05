New Orleans police are searching for three men believed to be responsible for a racially-charged attack that happened Sunday in the 1400 block of Decatur Street on the edge of the French Quarter, according to local police.
At about 3:50 a.m., the victim was reportedly driving his car in the area when he came to a stop because the three unknown men were standing in the street and refusing to move, police said.
When the victim blew his horn in attempt to gain their attention so they would move, they then allegedly approached his car and started shouting racial slurs, police said.
At that point, the victim got out of his car armed with a stick, police said, and the three men began to attack him, striking him with closed fists, brass knuckles and a beer bottle to the head.
The first subject is described as a white man wearing a camouflage sweatshirt and khaki shorts. The second subject is described as a white male wearing a purple LSU cap, purple LSU sweatshirt and either khaki or gold pants. The third subject is described as a white man wearing a purple, grey and gold LSU shirt and khaki shorts.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Eighth District detectives at (504) 658-6080.