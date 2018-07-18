New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that happened around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 3400 block of Vespasian Boulevard that left one man dead and another injured.
One man was shot in the foot and the other man was shot in the abdomen, a New Orleans police spokesman said. One of the men later died at an area hospital.
The man killed was 40 years old but has not been identified. The other person shot was a 19-year-old man.
Anyone with information is asked to contact NOPD detectives at 504-658-5300 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.