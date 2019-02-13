The Hancock Whitney Bank in New Orleans' St. Roch neighborhood was robbed Wednesday morning, according the the FBI's New Orleans Field Office and the New Orleans Police Department.
Officials said the robbery happened at the bank's branch at 2421 St. Claude Ave. around 9:17 a.m. The suspect -- described as a 50-60-year-old man 50 with a medium build and grey beard between 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall and approximately 160-180 pounds -- demanded money from a teller after entering the bank. He then left on foot after obtaining an unknown amount of money.
The suspect was last seen wearing a brown long-sleeved shirt with a red shirt underneath, blue jeans, a black baseball cap bearing the words "New Orleans" across the front and black sunglasses.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the FBI's New Orleans Field Office at 504-816-3000 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111. Up to $7,500 in reward money is being offered by the Metropolitan Orleans Bank Security Association and Crimestoppers GNO for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the suspect.