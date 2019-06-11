Former St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Jack Strain was booked Tuesday with two counts apiece of aggravated rape and aggravated incest, among other crimes, according to a source with knowledge of the investigation.

The source said that Strain was arrested by Louisiana State Police as he left his house Tuesday. He arrived at the St. Tammany Parish jail Tuesday afternoon in the custody of a handful State Police deputies.

He was wearing a salmon colored polo shirt and shorts and did not answer questions directed at him by members of the media.

Strain's attorney, Billy Gibbens, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The arrest comes amid an investigation into the former sheriff by the office of District Attorney Warren Montgomery, which has been looking into allegations that Strain sexually abused multiple minors during his tenure in office.

Sources with knowledge of the investigation have said that at least four victims, of both genders, have been identified by authorities.

Earlier this year, Mark Finn, a troubled 49-year-old man who spent nearly half his life in jail, said he was one of those victims.

Finn said his life started to unravel when he was just six years old and Strain, a close family friend then in his early teens, began molesting him.

Authorities had initially asked Finn to provide information about Strain's financial dealings, but instead Finn told them about sexual abuse that occurred until he was 12 years old.

Finn said that Strain forced him to perform oral sex and raped in anally. He said that as a child, he never told anyone because he didn't think anyone would believe him.

Finn's mother cut off contact with the Strain family in 2015, when he finally told her what happened to him.

Gibbens, Strain's attorney, has called Finn's allegations "completely false."

At least one alleged victim testified May 22 before a state grand jury meeting in Covington, according to a second source with knowledge of the probe.

The sexual-abuse allegations arose out of a separate probe into an alleged kickback scheme involving a work-release program that had been overseen by the Sheriff's Office and that Strain farmed out to a private operator.

In November, two high-ranking former Sheriff's Office deputies, Clifford "Skip" Keen and David Hanson Sr., were charged in federal court as part of that probe. Both pleaded guilty in February to conspiracy to solicit a bribe and to commit wire fraud.

Strain, who left office in mid-2016 after serving as sheriff for 20 years, hasn't been charged in the alleged kickback scheme. But court documents filed in relation to the charges against Keen and Hanson suggest that he will be.

Montgomery has called a news conference for 2:30 p.m.

More to come.

