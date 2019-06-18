A New Orleans man was arrested early this morning after fleeing Slidell Police, driving over the median on Interstate 10, and accelerating in the direction of oncoming vehicles.
James Perkins, 29, was initially reported to police around 7:30 a.m. when drivers noticed a vehicle on the wrong side of Old Spanish Trail before it fled to the interstate.
Authorities detained him on the Gause Boulevard overpass where Perkins was found with a loaded Smith and Wesson semi-automatic pistol in his car.
Although there were no injuries or damages reported, Slidell police said that Perkins "was presumably on a mission to hurt others."
Perkins has a prior record for an arrest in 2016 after he attempted to grab a gun during a traffic stop.
He has been booked into the Slidell City Jail for aggravated flight from an officer, reckless operation of a motor vehicle and resisting an officer. The incident is still under investigation and Perkins could face additional charges.