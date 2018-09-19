Covington Police Chief Tim Lentz, who has led the department for nearly five years, is resigning his appointed post effective Oct. 3, saying in a letter to Mayor Mike Cooper last week that he is "called to other pursuits that will require his full time and attention."
Lentz, 55, has been widely rumored to be running for St. Tammany Parish sheriff. He would not confirm those rumors on Wednesday.
"I'm still a civil service employee, and I respect the process and the system," Lentz said in an interview. "On my last day, there will be some type of announcement."
During a City Council meeting on Tuesday, Councilman Larry Rolling who typically announces upcoming city events, urged members of the public to attend the Covington Business Association meeting on Oct. 3, saying that important things take place there before the official meeting starts.
Lentz confirmed that he will be at the upcoming CBA meeting.
Lentz was hired to be chief in October of 2013. Before that, he had served 30 years in the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office. He retired from that job in May of 2013, and said that he took a corporate job for a short time but decided it wasn't for him.
"This is my wheelhouse," he said of law enforcement. "This is what I'm good at."
Deputy Chief Stephen Culotta will serve as interim police chief after Lentz's departure.
Lentz said that he hopes to play a role in helping Cooper name his successor. Unlike previous chiefs, the next one will not have civil service protection, a change that was made the Covington City Council and one Lentz said he agrees with. The chief is a department head and should serve at the mayor's pleasure, he said, adding that the former chief, Richard Palmisano, "just wouldn't leave, and it was turmoil."
"I would hope I will have some influence," he said of the next chief. "I've offered my services to the mayor. I've got a vested interest in this. It's something I've built, and I want to see it moving in the right direction."
He cited a number of initiatives that he launched as chief, including equipping officers with NARCAN, a treatment that can save the lives of people who've overdosed on opioids, and body cameras. The Covington Police Department is the only law enforcement agency in the St. Tammany that has them.
He also started Operation Angel, a program that allows people struggling with addiction to turn themselves in to law enforcement to get help rather being arrested. More than 100 people have walked into the Covington Police Department for Operation Angel, he said, and 40 percent have stayed clean and sober.