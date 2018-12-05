A person of interest in the October fatal shooting of New Orleans rapper Young Greatness has been identified, New Orleans police said Wednesday.

Detectives are looking to speak with 35-year-old Brett Scipio regarding the shooting, which happened Oct. 29 around 1:35 a.m. in the parking lot of a Waffle House in the 2900 block of Elysian Fields Avenue.

The 34-year-old rapper, born Theodore Jones, was found lying face-down in the street with a gunshot wound to the back and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Scipio, police said, is not wanted for Jones' death. In October, police said they were searching for two people in connection with the fatal shooting. They later released an image of a person of interest wearing a backwards black baseball cap and a white t-shirt.

Anyone with information on Scipio's whereabouts is encouraged to contact NOPD homicide detective Brett Mathes at 504-658-5300 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

