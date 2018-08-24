Troubling messages surfaced on social media accounts associated with Michael Dixon in the days after his 15-year-old friend Chance Smith was shot to death in Algiers, New Orleans police said this week.

One account featured the caption “I killed my 15 year old friend over jealousy” under a profile picture of Dixon. Smith's brother received a private message from another account associated with Dixon. The message, which appeared to come from Dixon, apologized and explained that Dixon had been playing with a gun when he accidentally fired it, killing Smith, police said.

Dixon, 17, soon found himself being interrogated by detectives. He denied his ownership of the social media account that mentioned jealousy and claimed Smith was accidentally shot when Smith placed a gun down on a chair that Dixon was sitting in, according to police.

Police countered that the angle at which the bullet pierced Smith’s body suggested the Eleanor McMain Secondary School student had been deliberately shot. They also said they found evidence Dixon had gunshot residue on him, and they booked him on a count of second-degree murder.

The circumstances explaining Smith’s killing and Dixon’s arrest were contained in a warrant filed in Orleans Parish Criminal District on Friday, the day after the teen suspect’s arrest.

According to the warrant, police responding to a 911 call about Smith’s shooting found him lying on the ground outside a home in the 3900 block of Sullen Place about 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Paramedics took him to University Medical Center for treatment, but he died there.

Dixon was at the scene of the shooting, and he told police that he and Smith were heading into a friend’s home when gunfire erupted. Smith started falling, but Dixon caught him, lowered him to the ground and began CPR, Dixon said, according to police.

That story began unraveling pretty quickly, police said.

According to police, Dixon underwent a test that strongly suggested he had gunshot residue on him. Such residue is typically found on people who either fired a gun or were very close to a gun that was shot.

Then, Homicide Detective Thaddeus Williams wrote in the warrant that he was tipped off that Smith had been shot inside the home while he and Dixon played with guns. Police said they searched the home and found three pistols.

Williams later learned of Dixon’s two Instagram accounts. One account was the source of the apology to Smith’s brother, explaining that Dixon had killed Smith unintentionally. That account was soon deleted, police said.

The second account had the caption suggesting Dixon had been killed over “jealousy.” That caption also said the user on Dixon’s deleted account “killed Chance.”

Detectives on Thursday returned to Dixon, who admitted his first statement to police was a lie, according to the warrant. This time, Dixon said he was sitting outside the home on Sullen next to Smith and two others watching a cellphone video when Smith took a gun off his lap and placed it on a chair in which Dixon was sitting.

Dixon said the gun fired when he leaned over toward Smith, who was struck. He said the second Instagram account of interest wasn’t his, even though the profile picture was a photograph of him.

Citing a preliminary autopsy, police said they concluded the gun was raised and aimed at Smith’s chest when he was shot. It was “not on a chair,” they said.

Williams secured a warrant to arrest Dixon on Thursday afternoon. He was soon behind bars and is expected to make an initial court appearance on Friday morning.

Meanwhile, a little later in the day, city and school officials are planning to join students at McMain to hold a rally commemorating Smith and calling for an end to violence.

