Slidell Police were expected to share details after a brazen heist left 38 cars without tires at a local car dealership.

The news began circulating earlier this week after social media posts shared images of the rows of cars propped up on blocks with no tires. The theft occurred at Matt Bowers Chevrolet, according to a report from WWL-TV. The station confirmed 152 tires were stolen, but the time of the theft was unknown.

One post that has been shared more than 6,000 times was sent out on Monday. The post did not ID the source of the images.

Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal had scheduled a press conference for 10:30 Wednesday morning to discuss the "substantial theft" from the dealership, located on Howze Beach Road in Slidell.

The dealership's owner was also expected to be in attendance and make an announcement.

Bowers' name has been in the news over the past few months, as he was credited with purchasing billboards criticizing the NFL over the New Orleans Saints' loss in the NFC Championship, as well as being the man behind a hat worn by PGA golfer Jason Dufner in last week's Zurich Classic that read "Saints Got Robbed."