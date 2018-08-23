After a "new" type of card skimming technology was recovered from a West Bank business, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is warning residents to look twice before swiping your card.

JPSO sent out images of the recovered device, which is an overlay that can be placed over an existing reader. The device captures the card number and pin as it's entered, and then the device is later removed.

"We are asking that when using one of these machines to please check that nothing has been added to the machine," JPSO said in a release. "The easiest method would be to pull on the top of the machine to see if it comes apart."

JPSO also warns that the risk of your information being compromised is greater when swiping cards than it is when utilizing chip technology that is now built into most credit and debit cards.

It's hardly the first incident with skimmers in Jefferson Parish. In December, 2017 a group of Florida men were arrested for an alleged scheme involving several skimmers place on gas pumps in Kenner.

Months earlier, skimmers were found installed on gas pumps in Metairie.

Anyone with information on the placement or location of one of these devices is asked to call 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers