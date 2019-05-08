New Orleans firefighters were battling a two-alarm blaze in Treme late Wednesday morning, according to officials.
The blaze started in an apparently abandoned building near the corner of Orleans and North Claiborne avenues, the Fire Department said about 11:10 a.m.
There were no injuries reported as a result of the fire, which sent a large plume of smoke into the surrounding area.
But the fire’s proximity to an elevated portion of Interstate 10 caused slowdowns, and city officials temporarily closed Claiborne to traffic in both directions from Dumaine to Ursulines streets to aid firefighters’ efforts to bring the blaze under control.
The owner of the building where the fire apparently began has been cited multiple times in past years for essentially letting the building rot away.
Last year, the city pulled down the property's electrical meter after an inspection found that the building had damaged electrical conduits, a damaged electrical system and exposed electrical wires, among other problems, records show.
The building was reported as being in imminent danger of collapse in 2014, and since then, the city has listed multiple violations at that address for construction work being done without a permit.
Officials haven't discussed a potential cause for Wednesday's fire. But fires at abandoned buildings for years have plagued New Orleans, where properties redeveloped after Hurricane Katrina frequently neighbor ones that have been neglected.
The number of alarms associated with the fire measures the size of a fire department’s response to the emergency. A two-alarm response is relatively small.
On Wednesday, several bystanders were at the scene watching first responders battle the fire. At one point, firefighters climbed the balcony of a neighboring home and sprayed hose water on the blaze.
No other details were immediately available.
