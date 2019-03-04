Two men were both stabbed multiple times in their legs as they attempted to break up a fight in the Bywater early Monday morning.
The incident occurred about 12:54 a.m. in the 4400 block of Dauphine Street.
The two men, 26 and 28, said one man was fighting with two others. They told police one of them grabbed one of the men fighting and put him in a headlock, at which point he was stabbed twice in the leg with an unknown object. The second man approached and also attempted to grab the man, and he was then stabbed once in each leg.
No arrests in the incident have been announced.
Both men refused treatment from EMS but were hospitalized.
Below are additional incidents reported to the NOPD since Sunday morning:
A 48-year-old man said he was arguing with another man at the edge of St. Roch when he was stabbed. The incident occurred about 10:57 a.m. near the intersection of Franklin Avenue and N. Robertson Street. The stabbing victim said he was arguing with a man, known by the nickname "Frost," at which point the other man pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the left elbow. "Frost" fled on foot and the stabbing victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
A man and a woman said they were in their apartment in Algiers when another man used a screwdriver to break in and robbed them. The incident occurred about 8:22 p.m. in the 5000 block of Woodland Drive, according to an NOPD report. The intruder hit one of the pair in the face, police said, then fled with a cell phone and car keys.