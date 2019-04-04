A man and a woman who had just dropped off their children at a daycare were both stabbed outside a Christian church on Canal Street in Mid-City on Thursday morning, leading to the arrest of a third person, officials said.

One of the victims was a woman who had stab wounds to her neck and back, and she was listed in critical condition at a hospital later in the morning, New Orleans Police Department spokesman Aaron Looney said in a statement.

Looney said another victim on the scene — a man — was cut on an arm, and NOPD quickly arrested a female suspect.

The suspect wasn't identified, and authorities didn't discuss a possible motive behind the stabbings, which occurred about 8:40 a.m. outside Canal Street Church in the 4300 block of Canal Street.

The church's lead pastor, Page Matthew Brooks, said both victims were leaving from dropping their children off at the church's preschool daycare when they were ambushed.

The daycare, which serves children up to 4 years old, would be closed for the day Thursday as a result of the stabbings, Brooks said.

A stream of parents could be seen picking up their children to bring them home in the minutes after the bloodshed.

Can't see video below? Click here.

Brooks said the woman victim was attacked first and ran into the church seeking help. An employee who saw her immediately called 911 for help while teachers locked doors leading to their individual rooms within the church, Brooks said.

The male victim suffered a glancing cut a short time later, Brooks said. The two victims are from different families and didn't show up together, but they had arrived to the daycare at roughly the same time, Brooks said.

Brooks said the suspected stabber is not a congregant, and it appeared she may have a mental illness, though the pastor made clear he wasn't sure about whether she indeed had a medical condition.

Brooks said it appeared the suspect was a woman who had been using an awning at the church as shelter from Thursday's rainstorm shortly before the two attacks.

The church would offer counseling services to staff and family in the wake of the violence, Brooks said.

“Certainly for me, as a pastor, this is disturbing because we do want the church to be a place of safety and peace for everyone that comes up,” Brooks added. “The best thing we can do is simply continue to pray – pray for the victims, pray for this perpetrator, whatever her condition is, and certainly continue to pray for our city as we try to make it better.”

New Orleans Emergency Medical Services Lt. Jonathan Fourcade said paramedics took the critically wounded woman to University Medical Center immediately following the attack.

She was the only victim who required a trip to the hospital, Fourcade said.

Onlooker Penny Nichols, who was staying in the neighborhood and visiting from Wisconsin, described witnessing both stabbings.

"As I was standing here trying to talk with somebody and try to figure out what was going on ... [I] saw her run down and randomly attack a gentleman," Nichols said. "And then she ran off again."

People at the scene did not know what may have prompted the violence. They said the suspect was wearing a white hooded sweatshirt and matching pants when officers responding to the scene handcuffed her.

Since 2012, Canal Street Church has described itself as a "mosaic" community that seeks multi-ethnic, multi-cultural congregants. Its daycare, named 'Tit Krewe, has an enrollment of more than 40 children, according to Brooks.

The congregation traces its roots back to 1842, when it was founded as Seaman's Bethel Church in the French Quarter, according to the church's website. The church later moved near the corner of Canal and Carrollton Avenue before it began meeting in its current building in 2011.

Canal Street Church had been a Presbyterian affiliate for decades but left the denomination after the move to the 4300 block of Canal, its website said.