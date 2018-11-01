An alleged thief who was drunk and high on cocaine died this summer after suffering an irregular heartbeat while a man whose wallet he had stolen beat him, the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office said Thursday.

The coroner’s announcement on the Aug. 10 death of Kerwin Duncan, 31, came a day after news that his accused killer, Simon Morris, had been released from jail without being charged.

District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro’s office said it could not charge Morris within the roughly two-month window providedby law because it had not received the final coroner’s report on Duncan's death.

Cannizzaro’s office didn’t immediately comment Thursday on the announcement from the coroner, who classified Duncan’s death as a homicide. The agency had said it could still file formal charges against Morris and take him back into custody depending on what the coroner’s report showed.

According to police, Duncan asked Morris for a dollar outside the Express Mart in the 4100 block of South Claiborne Avenue the morning he was killed. Duncan then stole Morris’ wallet out of his back pocket and ran across South Claiborne.

Morris chased Duncan to the back driveway of a nearby business and took back his wallet. He also punched and kicked Duncan for what eyewitnesses estimated to be five minutes, according to police.

The eyewitnesses said Duncan begged Morris to stop before Morris was eventually pulled off him.

Police booked Morris, 32, on a count of manslaughter, which is an unintentional killing done in the heat of passion.

Because the coroner found the intoxicated and high Duncan was not killed directly by Morris’ blows, that could eliminate the element of intent needed for a charge of murder.

But the coroner found the exertion of the attack and struggle helped cause the irregular heartbeat that killed Duncan.

Manslaughter can carry up to 40 years in prison but has no mandatory minimum punishment.

Morris’ attorney, Seth Bloom, didn’t immediately comment. He has previously said his client was justifiably defending himself from someone who had harassed and robbed him.

After his arrest, Morris’ bail was set at $150,000. Bloom and his co-counsel, David Gremillion, unsuccessfully sought a bail reduction by arguing in part that Morris’ incarceration prevented him from working to support his longtime girlfriend and their young child.

The original deadline to charge or release Morris from custody was Oct. 10. Prosecutors received a seven-day extension, and he was freed when charges were not filed by that deadline.

Public records show a previous arrest for Morris on allegations of domestic violence battery in Tampa, Florida.

Duncan had previously been sentenced to prison for purse snatching and was due in court the week he died on a separate theft charge.

