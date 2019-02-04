A fire at the DeLimon Place apartments in Old Metairie Saturday night hospitalized a New Orleans firefighter, who continues to recover in a hospital.
The fireman, Danny Ziegler, suffered second and third-degree burns to face and hands. He has been unable to speak as a result of the accident, according to a report from WDSU.
The fire started around 4:30 p.m. Zeigler fell through the roof of the apartments while working to create a hole to help the interior team fighting the fire. Zeigler approximately fell 12 to 14 feet, Chief Dave Tibbetts told the TV station.. Ziegler was subsequently sent to University Medical Center to receive treatment.
According to Facebook posts from the Detroit Fire Department, Ziegler was taken off sedation medicine on Sunday because they caused issues with his blood pressures. As the sedation wore off, Ziegler was able to open his eyes and respond to verbal commands. The long-term effect on his vision is yet to be determined, but Ziegler was able to see his nurse's finger with both eyes.
The post continued to say that swelling had significantly gone done by Monday morning and Ziegler is on the verge of getting his ventilator removed.
"In his career he is one that helps everyone," Zeigler's brother Rick Schoder said. "It has shown that's just the type of person he is, a great person, has a big heart, a long career in Detroit and in New Orleans."