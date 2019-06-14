The new commander of New Orleans police officers patrolling areas such as Lakeview and Gentilly recently completed the FBI Training Academy in Quantico, Virginia, the agency said.

Third District Cmdr. Ryan Lubrano, a 21-year veteran, is among four of NOPD’s current higher-ups to have completed the prestigious, 10-week training course, to which the force sends its emerging leaders.

Participants in the invitation-only course study law, behavioral science, forensic science, the motivations and methods associated with terrorism, communication as well as health and fitness.

Lubrano was among 256 officers to attend. Deputy Superintendent Paul Noel, Deputy Chief Otha Sandifer and Lt. Denise Thomas have all attended, NOPD said.

“It was an honor and a privilege to attend the training academy with such a fine group of officers from around the world,” Lubrano said in a statement. “This will allow me to share with I learned with NOPD to make the department even better.”

Lubrano has previously commanded NOPD’s homicide and gang violence investigators. He took over the 3rd District’s top post from Cmdr. Jeff Walls, who’s now in charge of the Uptown-centric 2nd District.

Walls succeeds veteran Cmdr. Doug Eckert, who died from kidney cancer Monday, hours after his retirement was announced. Eckert’s former colleague gave him a final salute Friday in a ceremony outside the 2nd District station in Gert Town.

In other recent matters involving local authorities:

• Rodney Marsh, 33, pleaded guilty Friday to fatally shooting Cierra Green, 22, and Terry Jones, 25, inside of a home in New Orleans’ Desire neighborhood in September 2017, District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro’s office said.

Marsh received a 40-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to two charges of manslaughter, reduce from initial counts of murder. He also pleaded guilty to attempted murder, being a felon in possession of a firearm, obstruction of justice and resisting an officer.

Marsh, a convicted sex offender, shot Green and Jones on Sept. 6, 2017, while also missing a third person at whom he fired. Green died at the scene, and Jones died three days later, prosecutors said.

Green had fought with Marsh shortly before she was shot, authorities said.

+2 Convicted sex offender booked as suspect in double slaying in Desire neighborhood last week New Orleans police probing a double slaying in the Desire neighborhood last week have arrested a convicted sex offender as a suspect in the case.

• John Marsh, a 55-year-old optician from Atlanta, pleaded guilty to a charge of identity theft Wednesday in New Orleans’ federal courthouse, prosecutors said.

Marsh opened a local optician business named Magazine Medical Group & Associates but used the name of another clinic that had operated in the same building — as well as a doctor who had worked there — when submitting claims to healthcare benefit programs such as Medicare. Marsh would then deposit checks issued for those claims into his bank account, causing more than $77,000 in fraudulent billings to the benefits programs, of which Marsh received nearly $21,000, the feds said.

Marsh faces up to 15 years in prison as well as $250,000 fine at a later sentencing date.

• Nicholas Allen, a 39-year-old Georgia state prison inmate, pleaded guilty Wednesday to plotting to commit wire fraud while helping run a grand jury scam on a person in Metairie, the feds said.

Allen admitted to using a cellphone that he smuggled into jail to call the victim and say that person had to pay $5,000 to avoid being arrested for failing to report to jury duty. The victim – who believed Allen was calling from the New Orleans area – bought 11 pre-paid cash cards and gave Allen the account numbers, the feds said.

Allen faces up to five years in a prison and a maximum fine of $250,000 during a later sentencing date.

• Authorities investigated at least an attempted carjacking and armed robbery in New Orleans, as well as another armed robbery in Harvey, between Thursday morning and early Friday.

About 8:50 a.m. in the 1600 block of North Gayoso Street in New Orleans’ Fairgrounds neighborhood, a 33-year-old man put his son into his car when another man approached, demanded that the child get out the car and that the keys be given to him, police said. The victim refused, and the other man fled following a brief argument, police said.

About 3 p.m. at the corner of South Liberty Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in New Orleans’ Central City, a 24-year-old man was robbed of his phone by another man whom he let sit in his car because it was hot outside, police said.

About 3 a.m. in the 1000 block of Estalote Avenue in Harvey, a man was robbed at gunpoint, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said. The victim wasn’t physically hurt.

-This report was compiled by staff writer Ramon Antonio Vargas