A Covington man was arrested after his 5-week-old son was diagnosed with broken ribs and brain trauma.
Timothy Noel, 25, was taken into custody Monday, four days after he called 9-1-1 to report the newborn had stopped breathing and was vomiting and bleeding from the mouth while he was being fed. The father was alone with the child at the time, according to a release from the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office.
The child was transported to an area hospital, where he was diagnosed with the "non-accidental" injuries.
Noel was booking into St.Tammany Parish Jail Monday on a count of second degree cruelty to juveniles.