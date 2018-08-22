Authorities in New Orleans on Wednesday morning jailed a man suspected of shooting a woman in Harvey last week.
Joseph Allen, 37, is accused of attempted murder following an attack at the corner of Manhattan and Gretna boulevards about 11:30 p.m. Friday.
Records at New Orleans’ jail show Allen was booked there about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday on a Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office warrant accusing him of the shooting five days earlier. He was also accused of a probation violation, according to those records show.
Allen pleaded guilty to possession of crack cocaine and marijuana in March. He received one year of probation in exchange for his plea.
The shooting that Allen is suspected of being involved in is one of four shootings that were reported during a roughly 24-hour period beginning the night of Aug. 16. Two of those – one near Westwego and the other in Metairie – were deadly.
One of the killings has resulted in the arrest of a suspect. The other of the non-deadly shootings during that period led to the arrest of a man on an illegal gun possession charge, records show.