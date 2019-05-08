I-10 Westbound on the Spillway is blocked from an accident, according to a DOTD traffic report.

The new crash happened shortly before 4 p.m. The crash comes two hours after a semi-truck flipped and caught fiery on the eastbound side, shutting down the entire span.

Both lanes on the westbound side are blocked, DOTD reports. Traffic is passing on the right shoulder.

I-10 West is now closed at mile post 213 (Bonnet Carre Spillway Bridge) due to an accident. Traffic is passing on the right shoulder. Congestion has reached approximately six miles. — New Orleans Traffic (@NOLA_Traffic) May 8, 2019

The westbound block is at mile post 213 on the spillway.

Congestion has reached six miles, according to DOTD.

Three vehicles were stopped at the scene of the crash, as seen on DOTD live traffic cameras. The hood of a white SUV appeared smashed. EMTs could be seen rolling a stretcher down the road.

It's not immediately clear if anyone was injured.

