Three months after New Orleans closed out 2018 with a 47-year low in murders, violent crime continues to be notably low in the city, according to figures the police department released Wednesday.

There had been 27 murders this year as of Sunday, the last day of March and of the year’s first quarter, police said. That number was 46 percent lower than the 50 murders at the end of the first quarter in 2018, when the city finished with 146 murders, the lowest since 1971.

Non-fatal shootings on Sunday were also down 17 percent year-to-date, with 45 compared to 54 in 2018, police said. The city also saw a significant drop in non-fatal shootings in 2018: 28 percent.

Armed robberies on Sunday were down 8 percent year-to-date; simple robberies were down 26 percent; and illegal gun seizures are up 17 percent, police said. Police consider illegal gun seizures a key strategy of keeping violent crime low.

Nonetheless, property crimes — such as burglary and theft — do not tell the same success story. Those were up 17 percent in the first quarter when compared to the same time last year, agency figures show.

And high-profile incidents during the last several weeks have kept public safety on the minds of New Orleanians.

A deadly shootout in the Central Business District pitted police against a suspected armed robber and left five bystanders wounded. A cop’s son allegedly killed two bicyclists and injured seven others while drunkenly plowing into them in his car on Esplanade Avenue hours after the nearby Endymion parade.

And an attempted police traffic-stop this month ended with a stolen car barreling into a beauty salon, killing two people in the vehicle and one in the business, which caught fire. A half-dozen officers were put on desk duty as internal investigators probed whether they violated agency guidelines largely prohibiting car chases.

In a statement, New Orleans Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson — who took office in January — acknowledged “there’s still plenty of work to be done” but added, “I truly believe the men and women of the NOPD are making substantial progress in our ongoing efforts to make New Orleans safer.”